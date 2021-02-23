Advertisement

Orangeburg woman has been missing for a month

Photographs below are pretty recent photographs of Christina Eckler.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman that was reported missing in Orangeburg, South Carolina has been missing for a month.

Officials say 37-year-old Christina Marie Eckler was last seen at Motel 6 on US 301 in Orangeburg.

She is 5′05, weighs about 110 pounds, and has brown eyes.

She may be driving a Light Blue 2013 Dodge Avenger with South Carolina tag YQW467.

Officials say Eckler may also be with a white male named Brent Hamer. She may use a false name and also goes by the last name “Atkins”.

Eckler has the name “John” tattooed on her shoulder and a small tattoo on her wrist.

Officials say that Eckler is a heavy drug user, frequents small motels, and currently has active warrants from Sumpter County.

If you have any information or have seen Eckler, contact the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at (803) 531-4654.

