Local blood drives aim to fill gap created by winter weather elsewhere

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Severe winter storms elsewhere in the country have forced the cancellation of dozens of blood drives to close in more than 30 states.

With the roads covered in snow and people still without power, the Red Cross says it’s missed out on collecting more than 2,100 units of blood.

The South Carolina Red Cross says it has already received calls from blood centers in Texas that are worried they are will run out of supplies this week.

They are asking you to sign up and give blood if you can.

You can check the American Red Cross website for appointments.

There are also other blood drives happening to help our local blood centers.

The next one is Thursday at the Columbia County government complex in Evans.

It will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All donors will get a $10 voucher for Luna Pizza and Rita’s Italian Ice.

