Advertisement

Local blood drives aim to fill gap created by winter weather elsewhere

Blood drive
Blood drive(WLUC)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Severe winter storms elsewhere in the country have forced the cancellation of dozens of blood drives to close in more than 30 states.

With the roads covered in snow and people still without power, the Red Cross says it’s missed out on collecting more than 2,100 units of blood.

The South Carolina Red Cross says it has already received calls from blood centers in Texas that are worried they are will run out of supplies this week.

They are asking you to sign up and give blood if you can.

You can check the American Red Cross website for appointments.

There are also other blood drives happening to help our local blood centers.

The next one is Thursday at the Columbia County government complex in Evans.

It will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All donors will get a $10 voucher for Luna Pizza and Rita’s Italian Ice.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene Monday afternoon after a residential structure fire broke out downtown.
Houses burn in major downtown Augusta residential fire
Columbia County Fire and EMS crews responded to a fully-involved house fire on Louisville Road...
Harlem home is considered a total loss after flames erupt
Gas pump
Ga., S.C. fuel prices rising, but there’s good news for Augusta
With more and more people getting vaccinated, there are more people than ever that are in need...
Local vaccine recipients play the waiting game for second dose
One person is dead following an early morning police chase in Augusta, according to law...
Police chase leaves one dead in Augusta

Latest News

Pump
When gasoline makes your car stop instead of go
Women's sports
S.C. lawmakers to debate banning transgender females from girls’ sports
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup outside Orangeburg
COVID-19 vaccine side effects
COVID-19 vaccine side effects