Advertisement

In Rush Limbaugh’s home state, a flap over lowering flags

First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his wife Kathryn watches during the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Even in death, the conservative radio broadcaster Rush Limbaugh is proving to be a divisive figure, as partisans in his home state of Florida debate over whether to lower flags in his honor.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has called Limbaugh a “legend” and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff as a show of respect after the longtime broadcaster died Wednesday of cancer.

But Democrats are objecting. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said Monday she is not abiding by the Republican governor’s orders.

Fried is the only statewide Democratic officeholder and is weighing a bid to challenge DeSantis for the governor’s mansion next year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following an early morning police chase in Augusta, according to law...
Police chase leaves one dead in Augusta
Willie Spence
‘American Idol’ contestant from Georgia shares his story
Columbia County Fire and EMS crews responded to a fully-involved house fire on Louisville Road...
Harlem home is considered a total loss after flames erupt
Stock graphic
Names released for 2 killed in head-on crash on Mike Padgett Highway
This was the scene Monday afternoon after a residential structure fire broke out downtown.
Houses burn in major downtown Augusta residential fire

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine side effects
COVID-19 vaccine side effects
An investigation into the arrest of Elijah McClain in suburban Denver criticizes how police...
City probe faults overall police treatment of Elijah McClain
David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
US tops 500,000 virus deaths, matching the toll of 3 wars
Biden honors 500K+ killed by COVID
Biden honors 500K+ killed by COVID