GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KOVR) - A California mom and her husband say it’s not fair their three boys were kicked out of a Catholic elementary school because the mom sells access to sexy photos and videos of herself online.

Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot mom” persona and was shocked by how quickly it grew. She posts photos and videos of herself mostly doing “normal mom stuff” around the house while posing in lingerie. Some of the content contains nudity.

“We think of it as artistic or sultry and sexy and fun and playful but certainly nothing hardcore,” said Chris Jackson, Crystal’s husband, who sometimes takes the photos.

Thanks to her subscribers, Crystal Jackson’s OnlyFans account now brings in up to $150,000 per month.

But the mother says last summer, a group of moms from her kids’ Catholic school, Sacred Heart Parish in Sacramento, California, started a crusade to get her three boys under the age of 12 kicked out. At one point, anonymous envelopes of Crystal Jackson’s photos were sent to the school.

“All these women are talking about you,” Crystal Jackson said. “They wanted my kids removed from school, and they were successful in the very end.”

Two weeks ago, Crystal Jackson was removed as the second grade “room mom,” and on Sunday, the Jacksons got an email from the school principal saying they must find another school for their kids immediately.

“Your apparent quest for high profile controversy in support of your adult website is in direct conflict with what we hope to impart to our students,” read the email in part.

Crystal Jackson says her boys are devastated, and now, some parents are saying the kids shouldn’t be punished for their parents’ decision.

“You’re taking these innocent children, and you’re punishing them for something you don’t agree with,” Crystal Jackson said.

The mother says she will continue to post on her OnlyFans and seeks to enroll her kids in another Catholic school, one that’s less “judgmental.” She is only concerned the family may be blackballed from the diocese in Sacramento entirely.

