Georgia Senate panel seeks wider special education vouchers

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A state Senate committee is advancing a bill that would broaden eligibility for a Georgia program that pays for special education students to attend private schools.

The Senate Education and Youth Committee voted 6-5 on Monday to pass Senate Bill 47, sending it to the full Senate for more debate.

Supporters say there is a small fraction of students who aren’t served well by public schools.

Opponents say the bill won’t benefit everyone and that it will drain money from public schools at a time Georgia is sending less aid than its funding formula calls for.

Fewer than 5,000 students are served by the current program.

