Georgia election officials to hear from Dominion voting machine company

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Election Board has invited Dominion Voting Systems to discuss the installation of the new statewide voting system for the 2020 election cycle and lessons learned.

Representatives from Dominion will join Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger at the board’s meeting via webinar on Wednesday.

“The meeting also provides an opportunity to address some of the unverified rumors and rampant disinformation that remain regarding the November 2020 election,” Raffensperger’s office said Tuesday in a news release.

The 2020 election results and Raffensperger came under fire from Republicans, including Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue , who lost their Senate seats to Democrats. Also slamming Raffensperger was Donald Trump, who lost the presidential race in the state and called Raffensperger asking the elections chief to “find” votes for Trump even after a recount and ballot audit.

Trump allies have claimed that Dominion altered the election results. Among them is MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, who as of Monday faces a $1.3 billion defamation suit by Dominion for making the statements .

The voting system allows voters to make choices on a touch-screen and then prints those choices on a paper ballot, which the voter verifies and inserts into a counting machine.

Raffensperger said the state has verified the accuracy of the voting machines and the 2020 election results in multiple ways, including:

Shortly after the November election, the Secretary of State’s office ordered a full hand recount of Georgia’s presidential election as part of the state’s planned audit of a statewide election. The full hand recount confirmed the outcome as originally tallied.

A machine recount requested by the Trump campaign confirmed the outcome as originally tallied.

An audit of the equipment in six counties in the weeks after the election by a federally accredited voting system test laboratory “found no evidence of the machines being tampered.”

The Mitre National Election Security Lab on Feb. 19 “found no evidence of fraud, manipulation, or uncorrected error.”

“Georgia ran a historically secure, effective, and reliable election last year, and Dominion Voting Systems was a key part of that,” said Raffensperger, who also serves as chair of the Election Board.

He went on to say he looks forward to “clearing up any remaining questions that voters might have from November.”

“We are looking forward to once again putting nonsensical rumors, like voting machines switching votes, to rest,” he said.

