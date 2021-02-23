Advertisement

David Perdue won’t be running for Senate, after all

Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., arrives to speak before Vice President Mike Pence during a "Save the...
Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., arrives to speak before Vice President Mike Pence during a "Save the Majority" rally on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Augusta, Ga.((AP Photo/John Bazemore))
By Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few days after saying he would run for Senate again, former Georgia Sen. David Perdue said Tuesday he will not be running, after all.

After a protracted post-election vote count, Republican Perdue was unseated by Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Perdue issued this statement:

After much prayer and reflection, Bonnie and I have decided that we will not enter the race for the United States Senate in Georgia in 2022.  This is a personal decision, not a political one. I am confident that whoever wins the Republican Primary next year will defeat the Democrat candidate in the General election for this seat, and I will do everything I can to make that happen. As we saw in my race in November, Georgia is not a blue state. The more Georgians that vote, the better Republicans do. These two current liberal US Senators do not represent the values of a majority of Georgians.

I am hopeful that the Georgia General Assembly, along with our statewide elected officials, will correct the inequities in our state laws and election rules so that, in the future, every legal voter will be treated equally and illegal votes will not be included. I will do everything I can to be helpful in this effort.

It has been the honor of my life to have represented the people of Georgia in the United States Senate.  Bonnie and I want to thank my fantastic staff and everybody in the state and around the country for all the help they have given us. May God continue to bless Georgia and the United States of America.

