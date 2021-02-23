Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will be clear as high pressure builds into the region. Lows will drop to the upper 30s and low 40s early this morning. Winds will be out of the west between 3-8 mph.

A light breeze out of the west between 8-15 mph is expected during the day today. We will enjoy blue bird skies and warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Highs today will make it to the upper 60s and potentially hit 70 in many spots.

Skies will be clear and winds will be calm tonight into Wednesday. This will allow lows to drop back down into the upper 30s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be beautiful with west-southwest winds between 5-12 mph and sunny skies. Highs will continue to be warmer than average and top out in the low 70s in the afternoon. A dry front will move through the region and stall to our south Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A few more clouds will show up Thursday as the front stalls to our south. We are expecting to stay dry through Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs back in the low 70s.

Rain chances will increase slightly Friday as a warm front moves through the region. We are not expecting a lot of rain Friday, so I wouldn’t cancel outdoor plans just yet.

The weekend doesn’t look completely dry, but it also does not look like a washout. Highs are expected to remain near to slightly above normal this weekend with isolated rain chances Saturday and Sunday.

