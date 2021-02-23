Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dry weather expected through Thursday afternoon. Skies will be clear this evening and tonight. Light winds are expected this evening, but should remain calm after midnight. Chilly lows in the upper 30s and low 40s are expected around sunrise Wednesday.

Wednesday will be beautiful with southwest winds between 5-12 mph and sunny skies. Highs will continue to be warmer than average and top out in the mid to low 70s in the afternoon. A dry front will move through the region and stall to our south Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A few more clouds will show up Thursday as the front stalls to our south. We are expecting to stay dry through Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs back in the mid to low 70s. Winds will be variable around the front between 5-12 mph.

Rain chances will increase Thursday night into Friday as upper level energy couples with the surface front to produce better ingredients for rain. Scattered showers are expected during the day Friday. The Wedge is also expected to develop Friday, which will likely create a big temperature divide across the region. Cooler highs in the upper 50s and low 60s are expected Friday, but these temps will be highly dependent on how far south the wedge dips south. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

The weekend doesn’t look completely dry, but it also does not look like a washout. Highs are expected to remain near to slightly above normal this weekend with isolated rain chances Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Highs on Sunday will be a little warmer in the mid 70s.

