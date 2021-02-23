Columbia County home threatened by vegetation fire

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County fire crews rushed to the site of a vegetation fire that was threatening a home.

What was initially reported as a wildland fire in the 900 block of Cranbrook Way was changed to a call for structure fire just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The neighborhood consists of upscale suburban two-story brick and wood homes in the 3,000- to 4,000-foot range that were built about 10 years ago.

Additional information was not available.

