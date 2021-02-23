3,000 Richmond County students to get free digital devices, 4-year data plan

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Verizon will provide every student and teacher at five Richmond County schools with a free digital device and up to a four-year data plan, officials announced Tuesday.

Joining the Verizon Innovative Learning, Verizon’s education initiative to address barriers to digital inclusion, are A.R. Johnson Magnet School, Hephzibah Middle School, Langford Middle School, Spirit Creek Middle School and Tutt Middle School. Verizon is offering the program in partnership with Digital Promise.

In addition to free technology and access, schools will receive extensive teacher training and support, along with the opportunity to engage in powerful teaching and learning that leverages technology in and out of the classroom.

“This initiative has been shown to drive academic improvement and boost confidence in technology use and resources for students and teachers,” said Richmond County School System Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw. “The access to technology and staff to support its integration in these schools is game changing and advances our district wide technology access goal.”

In addition to free mobile devices and accompanying 30GB 4G LTE data plans, participating schools will be assigned a full-time coach to train teachers in effectively integrating technology into their lessons. Nearly 3,000 Richmond County students and 175 teachers will receive devices and data access through Verizon Innovative Learning.

“The pandemic amplified the need for our students to have access to technology,” district Technology Director James Lunsford said. “This initiative puts technology in the hands of our students and teachers and the staff in the schools to train teachers and students how to use it for their classes.”

The five schools from Richmond County Schools System are among the 148 new schools joining Verizon Innovative Learning, bringing the program to more than 400 middle and high schools nationwide.

