Advertisement

3 dead after Detroit interstate shooting

A deadly shooting occurred on I-96 in Detroit overnight.
A deadly shooting occurred on I-96 in Detroit overnight.(Source: WDIV/CNN)
By WDIV staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WDIV) - Police don’t know what motivated a shooting that left three people dead in Detroit on Interstate 96.

The incident involved at least two cars. Authorities said people in the vehicles were shooting at each other.

The male driver and female passenger of one vehicle were shot to death.

A suspect in another car tried to flee the scene on foot, and was struck and killed by a non-involved driver after jumping over the median wall.

A fourth unknown victim suffered injuries.

It all happened in the express lanes, and the scene involved both sides of the interstate.

Copyright 2021 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene Monday afternoon after a residential structure fire broke out downtown.
Houses burn in major downtown Augusta residential fire
Columbia County Fire and EMS crews responded to a fully-involved house fire on Louisville Road...
Harlem home is considered a total loss after flames erupt
Gas pump
Ga., S.C. fuel prices rising, but there’s good news for Augusta
With more and more people getting vaccinated, there are more people than ever that are in need...
Local vaccine recipients play the waiting game for second dose
One person is dead following an early morning police chase in Augusta, according to law...
Police chase leaves one dead in Augusta

Latest News

FILE - In this May 10, 2018 file photo, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. responds...
What NY prosecutors could learn from Trump’s tax records
Pump
When gasoline makes your car stop instead of go
In this May 17, 2020, photo, a mural of Ahmaud Arbery is on display in Brunswick, Ga., where...
Ahmaud Arbery memorialized in Georgia a year after slaying
Women's sports
S.C. lawmakers to debate banning transgender females from girls’ sports