Work continues on plans to pass hate crimes law in South Carolina
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A push continues for a hate crimes law in the Palmetto State.
A group of South Carolina businesses is teaming up with the SC Chamber of Commerce to ask lawmakers to pass a hate crimes law.
They plan to hold a meeting at 2 p.m. today.
South Carolina is one of only four states without a hate crime law.
Georgia passed one in June.
