Work continues on plans to pass hate crimes law in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A push continues for a hate crimes law in the Palmetto State.

A group of South Carolina businesses is teaming up with the SC Chamber of Commerce to ask lawmakers to pass a hate crimes law.

They plan to hold a meeting at 2 p.m. today.

South Carolina is one of only four states without a hate crime law.

Georgia passed one in June.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.