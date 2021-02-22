Advertisement

‘We will continue to work around the clock’ in vaccine effort, Kemp vows

By Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp held a news conference Monday where he gave an update on the state’s coronavirus vaccine distribution efforts.

He said 1.75 million vaccine doses have been administered throughout Georgia.

That’s 89 percent of the supply.

Kemp says the goal is to lower the number of people dying from COVID-19.

MORE | For AU Health, vaccine flowing again after a week of delays

“Our goal is to protect those vulnerable from the virus and get Georgians back to normal as quickly as we can,” he said. “My commitment is that we will continue to work around the clock to make that possible.”

Kemp also talked about the state’s new mass vaccination clinics, which opened Monday.

The goal is to get 1.100 shots per day in arms at each site.

So far, three out of the four sites are booked for the week.

The sites are in Albany, Clarkesville, Macon and Hapeville.

The vaccines are only for those eligible, but people are encouraged to go ahead and get signed up.

Signing  up in advance will make the process easier when it’s your turn.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following an early morning police chase in Augusta, according to law...
Police chase leaves one dead in Augusta
Willie Spence
‘American Idol’ contestant from Georgia shares his story
Columbia County Fire and EMS crews responded to a fully-involved house fire on Louisville Road...
Harlem home is considered a total loss after flames erupt
Stock graphic
Names released for 2 killed in head-on crash on Mike Padgett Highway
News 12 went on the air on Feb. 14, in 1954.
A new era for News 12: Goodbye, Georgia Avenue; hello, Riverwatch Parkway

Latest News

Fire
Crews battle flames as 4 downtown buildings burn
AU Health pushes to get people vaccinated
For AU Health, vaccine flows again after a week of delays
This was the scene Monday afternoon after a residential structure fire broke out downtown.
Houses burn in major downtown Augusta residential fire
School
Ga. study points to teachers as key COVID-19 factor in schools