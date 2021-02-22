‘We will continue to work around the clock’ in vaccine effort, Kemp vows

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp held a news conference Monday where he gave an update on the state’s coronavirus vaccine distribution efforts.

He said 1.75 million vaccine doses have been administered throughout Georgia.

That’s 89 percent of the supply.

Kemp says the goal is to lower the number of people dying from COVID-19.

“Our goal is to protect those vulnerable from the virus and get Georgians back to normal as quickly as we can,” he said. “My commitment is that we will continue to work around the clock to make that possible.”

Kemp also talked about the state’s new mass vaccination clinics, which opened Monday.

The goal is to get 1.100 shots per day in arms at each site.

So far, three out of the four sites are booked for the week.

The sites are in Albany, Clarkesville, Macon and Hapeville.

The vaccines are only for those eligible, but people are encouraged to go ahead and get signed up.

Signing up in advance will make the process easier when it’s your turn.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.