Watch out for lane closures this week on Lewiston Road

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There will be lane closures all week on Lewiston Road in Columbia County.

Authorities say the area of Mill Branch Road to Mill Creek Lane will be down to one lane from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily starting today.

Officials say find a different route if you can.

Make sure to watch for flaggers directing traffic.

