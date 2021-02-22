Advertisement

Watch out for lane closures this week on Lewiston Road

Traffic cone for road construction.
By Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There will be lane closures all week on Lewiston Road in Columbia County.

Authorities say the area of Mill Branch Road to Mill Creek Lane will be down to one lane from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily starting today.

Officials say find a different route if you can.

Make sure to watch for flaggers directing traffic.

