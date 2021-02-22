Advertisement

Vaccine supply snags put University Hospital clinic on hold

Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Severe weather across the nation continues to interrupt the local COVID-19 vaccine supply, leading to the postponement of a University Hospital second-dose vaccination clinic that was set for today at First Baptist Church of Augusta.

The clinic was for recipients of the Moderna vaccine.

“We don’t have a date yet on when we can reschedule the second dose but CDC guidelines allow for the second dose to be given up to 42 days after the first dose in situations where a delay is unavoidable,” the hospital said. “We are working hard to get vaccinations rescheduled within that timeframe.”

If patients get a vaccine at an alternate location, the hospital asks that the let the hospital know by emailing healthmail@uh.org

“We apologize for the confusion and inconvenience,” the hospital said.

MORE | Second dose of COVID-19 vaccine poses logistical issues in a time crunch

