Tuesday marks one year since Ahmaud Arbery slaying

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Tuesday marks one year since the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

Arbery died after being shot by Travis McMichael on Feb. 23, 2020, in Brunswick.

McMichael, along with his father Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan, was arrested and charged in connection with Arbery’s death.

The McMichaels have been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Bryan has been charged with felony murder and felony attempt to commit false imprisonment. He recorded video of the incident, although prosecutors believe he played a larger role.

The three were arrested in May 2020, almost three months after Arbery’s death, after a video of the McMichael’s chasing down and killing Arbery went viral. Since then, all three have been held in the Glynn County Jail.

The McMichaels claim they thought Arbery was a burglar; his family says he was jogging.

The case has brought calls for changes in Georgia’s citizen arrest law. Gov. Brian Kemp says the proposed changes would close several “loopholes” in the old statute that allowed for possible vigilantism.

The case was among the incidents that fielded summer protests against the slaying of Black people by police. Gregory McMichael was a former police officer.

Arbery has family ties to the CSRA and is buried near Waynesboro.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.