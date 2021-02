MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of someone who’s suspected of stealing an iPad.

The iPad was stolen at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday from the choir room at Abilene Baptist Church, 3917 Washington Road.

The suspect was driving a U-Haul rental truck.

Anyone with information is urged to call 706-541-2800.

