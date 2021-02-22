Some local hospitals receive vaccines, as others wait after delays

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Since we stopped by the First Baptist Church in Augusta, several people came by asking if the clinic is open.

For the second time in a week, the clinic has been canceled. And University Hospital doesn’t know when appointments will be rescheduled.

“From our standpoint, we are doing everything possible to be able to deliver the dose. It’s up to the state to be able to supply us with that,” Reyne Gallup said.

Gallup with University Hospital says the situation is out of their control.

They requested shipments for the Moderna vaccine on time - multiple times.

“We’re told to give what you have and don’t hold back doses to give,” Gallup said.

But weather across the southeast isn’t cooperating.

“We’ve taken the time to call everybody involved in the clinic either by voicemail or through personal cellphone with a conversation,” Gallup said.

According to the CDC, University has a 42-day window after the first dose is given, to give the second dose without any issue.

But if you don’t want to risk it: “If someone receives a second dose elsewhere, we are asking that they contact us over email,” Gallup explained.

In the meantime, despite some delays, AU Health says they are back on schedule.

They received shipments of vaccines this morning. All second-dose clinics are on for this week along with new first dose clinics.

“Hopefully, Thursday afternoon at Washington Square, and Saturday at Washington Square. And then potentially Wednesday and Friday at Aiken Tech,” Dr. Joshua Wyche, AU Health said.

They received only the Pfizer vaccine, which has been shipped on time. And Wyche expects other issues statewide to improve.

“I think the federal government and state governments both in Georgia, South Carolina, and around the rest of the country are feeling much better than what they saw last week,” he said.

University officials say they don’t know when the clinic will be rescheduled. But once the vaccine is in hand, they will book it immediately.

