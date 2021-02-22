Ga., S.C. fuel prices rising, but there’s good news for Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia gas prices increased at the pump compared to a week ago, but the good news is that at an average of $2.46 a gallon, Augusta is on the low end.

Statewide, Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.51 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 18 cents more than a week ago, 27 cents more than last month, and 21 cents more than this time last year.

It now costs motorists $37.65 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is 75 cents more than what motorists paid in January of 2020, when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.

“Abnormally cold temperatures over the last week along the Gulf Coast has contributed to raising gas prices,” AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said. “The situation is fluid, and it is possible to see an increase in Georgia gas prices this coming week.”

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 13 cents to $2.63. The jump in the national average is a direct result of all major Gulf Coast refineries being impacted by the recent winter storm. Until refineries resume normal operations, supply is expected to remain tight in impacted areas.

Warmer weather is expected in the Gulf Coast in the coming days, which will help get refinery operations up and running again. Until then, the impact will result in most drivers seeing pump prices increasing another 5-15 cents through the weekend.

The most expensive Georgia metro markets are Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.56), Savannah ($2.54) and Gainesville ($2.52).

The least expensive Georgia metro markets are Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.43), Rome ($2.45), and Albany ($2.47).

Meanwhile in South Carolina

GasBuddy says South Carolina gas prices have risen nearly 15 cents per gallon in the past week.

According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina, gas prices have risen 14.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.42 per gallon Monday.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 26.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and GasBuddy says they stand 22.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in South Carolina is priced at $2.15 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $2.89 per gallon, a difference of 74 cents per gallon.

