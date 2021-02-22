Advertisement

Food distribution this week, other resources available to those in need

Volunteers work during a Golden Harvest Food Bank contactless distribution event in Aiken.
Volunteers work during a Golden Harvest Food Bank contactless distribution event in Aiken.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After rain forced Golden Harvest Food Bank to cancel some of its distributions last week, more will be hosted this week to help feed people in the CSRA.

The next one will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Macedonia Church of Grovetown, 304 Un Court. It’s a mobile market, so empty your trunk and volunteers will place the food in it.

  • If you need assistance, here’s a list of resources:
  • Feeding America: Search for your nearest food bank through this site.
  • Golden Harvest Food Bank: 706-736-1199; meal offerings everyday Monday through Saturday at 11 a.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. at 702 Fenwick St., Augusta
  • Salvation Army: 706-364-5762; boxed meal available daily from 4-6 p.m. at the Kroc Center, 1833 Broad St.
  • Hunger 24/7 Hotline: 314-726-5355, ext. 1; you can call this line any day, any time
  • Hunger Free America: 1-866-3-HUNGRY
MORE | Local YMCA branches giving of free ‘blessing bags’ of food

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following an early morning police chase in Augusta, according to law...
Police chase leaves one dead in Augusta
Willie Spence
‘American Idol’ contestant from Georgia shares his story
Stock graphic
Names released for 2 killed in head-on crash on Mike Padgett Highway
Columbia County Fire and EMS crews responded to a fully-involved house fire on Louisville Road...
Harlem home is considered a total loss after flames erupt
News 12 went on the air on Feb. 14, in 1954.
A new era for News 12: Goodbye, Georgia Avenue; hello, Riverwatch Parkway

Latest News

SC to test more for COVID-19 variants after South Africa strain was detected in state
CSRA residents can get tested today at these 4 S.C. locations
Traffic cone for road construction.
Watch out for lane closures this week on Lewiston Road
New warming shelter opening at May Park Community Center
May Park warming center remains open for one last night
Augusta commissioners, filmmakers, and Film Augusta sat down to discuss the future of the old...
Battle will move to courtroom in struggle over old jail in Augusta