Food distribution this week, other resources available to those in need

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After rain forced Golden Harvest Food Bank to cancel some of its distributions last week, more will be hosted this week to help feed people in the CSRA.

The next one will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Macedonia Church of Grovetown, 304 Un Court. It’s a mobile market, so empty your trunk and volunteers will place the food in it.

