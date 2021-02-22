Early voting begins in Grovetown city election

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early voting begins today for a special election is coming up in Grovetown to fill the City Council seat left open by the late Allen Transou.

He passed away in Nov. , 10 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Tuesday is the last day you can register to vote for the special election on March 16.

Only people who live in the Grovetown city limits can cast a ballot.

Early voting begins today at the old Euchee Creek Library.

On Election Day, these voting sites will be open:

Liberty Park, 1040 Newmantown Road

Grovetown United Methodist Church, 206 E. Robinson Ave.

Grovetown Public Safety Station 2, 5555 Harlem Grovetown Road

Grove First Baptist Church, 108 W. Robinson Ave.

To contact the Columbia County Board of Elections, email vote@columbiacountyga.gov.

