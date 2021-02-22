Early voting begins in Grovetown city election
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early voting begins today for a special election is coming up in Grovetown to fill the City Council seat left open by the late Allen Transou.
He passed away in Nov. , 10 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Tuesday is the last day you can register to vote for the special election on March 16.
Only people who live in the Grovetown city limits can cast a ballot.
Early voting begins today at the old Euchee Creek Library.
On Election Day, these voting sites will be open:
- Liberty Park, 1040 Newmantown Road
- Grovetown United Methodist Church, 206 E. Robinson Ave.
- Grovetown Public Safety Station 2, 5555 Harlem Grovetown Road
- Grove First Baptist Church, 108 W. Robinson Ave.
To contact the Columbia County Board of Elections, email vote@columbiacountyga.gov.
