Advertisement

Early voting begins in Grovetown city election

By Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:56 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early voting begins today for a special election is coming up in Grovetown to fill the City Council seat left open by the late Allen Transou.

He passed away in Nov. , 10 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Tuesday is the last day you can register to vote for the special election on March 16.

Only people who live in the Grovetown city limits can cast a ballot.

Early voting begins today at the old Euchee Creek Library.

On Election Day, these voting sites will be open:

  • Liberty Park, 1040 Newmantown Road
  • Grovetown United Methodist Church, 206 E. Robinson Ave.
  • Grovetown Public Safety Station 2, 5555 Harlem Grovetown Road
  • Grove First Baptist Church, 108 W. Robinson Ave.

To contact the Columbia County Board of Elections, email vote@columbiacountyga.gov.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following an early morning police chase in Augusta, according to law...
Police chase leaves one dead in Augusta
Willie Spence
‘American Idol’ contestant from Georgia shares his story
Stock graphic
Names released for 2 killed in head-on crash on Mike Padgett Highway
News 12 went on the air on Feb. 14, in 1954.
A new era for News 12: Goodbye, Georgia Avenue; hello, Riverwatch Parkway
Columbia County Fire and EMS crews responded to a fully-involved house fire on Louisville Road...
Columbia County emergency crews respond to fully engulfed house fire

Latest News

With more and more people getting vaccinated, there are more people than ever that are in need...
Second dose of COVID-19 vaccine poses logistical issues in a time crunch
Columbia County Fire and EMS crews responded to a fully-involved house fire on Louisville Road...
Columbia County emergency crews respond to fully engulfed house fire
Richmond County School System has transitioned numerous schools to learn at-home instruction...
Four Richmond County schools return to in-person learning tomorrow
We take a look at how Georgia and South Carolina are faring with new coronavirus cases.
How is 2-state region faring as COVID-19 cases trend down nationally?