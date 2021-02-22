Advertisement

Disney+ adds content warning to ‘The Muppet Show’

Disney+ is putting a label on some episodes of "The Muppet Show" because of "negative...
Disney+ is putting a label on some episodes of "The Muppet Show" because of "negative depictions" and "mistreatment of people or cultures."(Source: Disney+ via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney is adding a content warning to some episodes of “The Muppet Show.”

The variety show started streaming on Disney+ last week. Viewers will see a warning label before episodes that may feature “negative depictions” and “mistreatment of people or cultures.”

An episode hosted by Johnny Cash in which he’s standing in front of the U.S. and Confederate flags is labeled.

Another disclaimer pops up before the episode in which folk star Joan Baez does an Indian accent.

A Kenny Rogers episode is also labeled because it shows Muppets dressed in Arab garb drilling for oil.

Disney said the stereotypes were wrong then and they’re wrong now, but instead of removing the episodes, they wanted to acknowledge the issue so people can learn from it.

Disney already uses the disclaimer on other films and programs, like “The Aristocats” and “Dumbo.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following an early morning police chase in Augusta, according to law...
Police chase leaves one dead in Augusta
Willie Spence
‘American Idol’ contestant from Georgia shares his story
Columbia County Fire and EMS crews responded to a fully-involved house fire on Louisville Road...
Harlem home is considered a total loss after flames erupt
Stock graphic
Names released for 2 killed in head-on crash on Mike Padgett Highway
News 12 went on the air on Feb. 14, in 1954.
A new era for News 12: Goodbye, Georgia Avenue; hello, Riverwatch Parkway

Latest News

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Monday a slow easing of one of Europe’s strictest...
Shops, haircuts return in April as UK lifts lockdown slowly
A temporary federal ban on evictions has at least one local landlord worried and there’s a...
Phone system overwhelmed by calls after launch of S.C. rental aid
The Grammy-winning French act have announced their break up.
Grammy-winning duo Daft Punk break up after 28 years
New studies published this week suggest the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can protect against new...
UK data: COVID-19 vaccines sharply cut hospitalizations
Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said he will sign the measure into law, making Virginia the...
Virginia lawmakers approve bill ending death penalty