Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a chilly morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s we were able to make it to 62° with plenty of sunshine! Our average high for is today was 64° so we were still below average, in fact, the last time we were above the average high was back on Feb. 11th with a high of 69°.

Temperature History (WRDW)

Tonight clouds will begin to increase as our next front approaches from the west. A few isolated showers will be possible closer to midnight heading into the early hours of your Monday morning. As a result of the cloud cover and isolated rain chances temperatures by morning won’t be as chilly, falling into the low 40s.

By the afternoon a cold front will move through the region bringing the chance for additional scattered showers. Highs should be warmer than today in the mid to low 60s. The best chance for rain will be from 9 AM - 5 PM. There is no current threat for severe weather or flooding Monday, with rain totals only adding up to a few tenths of an inch.

Rain totals through Tuesday (WRDW)

Rain looks to clear out by this evening with sunshine returning for Tuesday as a result of high pressure building back into the region. Highs on Tuesday will be more seasonal in the mid to low 60s.

We are expecting to get near or just above 70 Wednesday and Thursday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Low rain chances will move back into the forecast later next week between Friday and Saturday. Keep it here for the latest.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.