CSRA residents can get tested today at these 4 S.C. locations

By Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you think you need to get tested for COVID-19, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has some pop-up sites in our area today.

Here’s a look:

  • 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., sponsored by Luxor (appointment preferred call 803-282-9481), Essential Health and Wellness, 616 Edgefield Road, North Augusta
  • 8:30 a.m. To 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, DMV, 1711 Ascauga Lake Road, North Augusta
  • 1-6 p.m., sponsored by RRT, USC Aiken Convocation parking lot, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville
  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville

