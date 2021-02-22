Columbia County emergency crews respond to fully engulfed house fire

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Dispatch confirms fire and EMS crews were called to 1229 Louisville Road in response to a structure fire.

When they arrived, they say the home was fully engulfed in smoke and flames. Crews on the scene classify it as a total loss.

EMS was called to the scene, but officials say no one was home nor injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Louisville Road was closed as crews worked to put out the blaze.

The call initially came in at 10 p.m. Sunday night.

