Cherokee Nation asks Jeep to stop using tribe’s name

The automaker says its vehicle names have been carefully chosen over the years to celebrate Native American people for their nobility, prowess and pride.(Source: CNN, FCA NORTH AMERICA)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(CNN) – The Cherokee Nation wants Jeep to stop using the tribe’s name on its SUVs.

Jeep has been selling its Cherokee brand models for about 45 years.

The automaker says its vehicle names have been carefully chosen over the years to celebrate Native American people for their nobility, prowess and pride.

But the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation says having their name plastered on the side of a car does not honor them, even if it comes from a well-intended place.

Jeep says it is committed to an open dialogue with the tribe over the issue.

This comes after other brands dropped names and logos that are considered stereotypes and offensive, including the Washington football team, Land O’Lakes, Uncle Ben’s and Aunt Jemima.

