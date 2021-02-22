Battle will move to courtroom in struggle over old jail in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A battle over renovating the old jail on Walton Way is heading to the courtroom.

A judge from southwest Georgia is set to hear Augusta’s objection to an order from Superior Court Judge Carl Brown to turn the old jail into courtroom space.

Augusta leaders have pushed back against Brown’s order multiple times.

The city filed a new objection earlier this month in Richmond County Superior Court.

Brown argued the court needs more room for proceedings because of the backlog created from COVID-19 putting jury trials on hold.

He says commissioners also ignored his push to use the old jail for juvenile court space.

No date is set for the hearing yet.

