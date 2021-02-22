Advertisement

4 buildings burn in ‘major’ downtown Augusta residential fire

This was the scene Monday afternoon after a residential structure fire broke out downtown.
This was the scene Monday afternoon after a residential structure fire broke out downtown.
By Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Fire Department crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire Monday afternoon at First Street and Telfair Street.

The first dispatch was at 1:41 p.m. followed by a series of other dispatches up until 1:54 p.m.

The Augusta Fire department referred to it in a tweet as a “major” fire, saying: “Crews are continuing to work on controlling the flames.”

The department urged people to avoid the area.

Neighbors told News 12 the houses were condemned and that no one was living in them.

However, they said they’ve seen homeless people inside.

There were no firefighter injuries, and the investigation is underway.

Authorities say it will take a couple of days to learn whether arson was to blame.

This was the scene on the afternoon of Feb 22. 2021, after a residential fire broke our.
This was the scene on the afternoon of Feb 22. 2021, after a residential fire broke our.

