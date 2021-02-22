Advertisement

AU Health: Vaccine supply seems to lift after week delays

By Tyria Goines
Feb. 22, 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Monday morning, AU Health received more shipments of vaccines from the Georgia state allotment. The medical center is scheduled to received shipments from South Carolina soon after.

Another shipment is expected to roll in on Wednesday.

“From our perspective, we are good to go. We will honor our second dose clinics and this week,” Dr. Joshua Wyche with AU said.

AU Health is also looking to open additional clinics later this week in both states to get more first-dose vaccinations out to the public.

“Hopefully, Thursday afternoon at Washington Square, and Saturday at Washington Square. And then potentially Wednesday and Friday at Aiken Tech,” Wyche said.

The times for those clinics will be dependent on a meeting with AU Health this afternoon, however, Dr. Wyche says the jam of supply, especially with the Pfizer vaccine, seems to be lifting after a week of delays.

