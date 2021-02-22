Aiken County students move to 5-day, in-person learning on March 1

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students from all schools in the Aiken County Public School District will move to five-day instruction at all grade levels beginning March 1.

At the beginning of the 2021 spring semester, the Aiken County Board of Education decided that Superintendent King Laurence would have the authority to switch learning models after observing COVID-19 activity in schools.

“We are in the third quarter of the school year and now more than ever our students need face-to-face instruction five days a week,” Laurence said in the release. “We have a plan in place to address any rise in staff and student cases on a school-by-school basis so that isolated increases in positive cases and quarantines will not affect the entire school district.”

This change in instructional model does not affect students who are currently enrolled in the District’s all-virtual instructional model AIKEN iNNOVATE.

The district says students and staff members who exhibit symptoms must remain at home, and parents are encouraged to monitor their children for symptoms prior to each school day.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.