Why South Carolina’s new abortion law faces legal threats

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Immediately after South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed South Carolina’s heartbeat abortion bill, Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit .

But South Carolina conservatives remain hopeful this will be their avenue to overturn Roe v. Wade on a national scale.

The bill requires doctors to perform an ultrasound prior to an abortion.

If a heartbeat is detected, abortions would not be allowed unless the pregnancy was due to rape, incest or if the pregnancy would be medically unsafe.

Planned Parenthood claims the measure is unconstitutional and says six weeks is too early for most women to even know they are pregnant.

McMaster said he’s supported this from day one.

“It is a duty that we share as Americans and South Carolinians to protect life above all life. That’s what we’re here for,” he said.

A day after he signed the bill, a federal judge blocked it from going into effect.

Back in May 2019, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a similar bill for the Peach State.

A month later, the ACLU, Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights all sued.

By the summer of 2020, the measure was ruled unconstitutional. Kemp has said he plans to appeal that.

But attorney Vic Hawk foresee similar bills will continue to be passed, and organizations like Planned Parenthood will continue to file lawsuits.

“I expect the challenges to continue in all of the states that have passed those types of laws, because there’s a lot of controversy about the medical issue. There’s a lot of controversy about the language of the laws. There’s a lot of controversy about the enforcement of those laws,” he said.

We’ll update this story later, so be sure to check back for more.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.