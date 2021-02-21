How is the two-state faring as COVID-19 cases trend down nationally?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We take a look at how Georgia and South Carolina are faring with new coronavirus cases.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reports 1,389 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 56 additional confirmed deaths reported on Sunday, Feb. 21.

This brings the total number of people with confirmed cases since the outbreak began to 436,161, and confirmed deaths to 7,409.

To find a list of free COVID-19 testing locations provided by DHEC, click here.

Georgia is currently sitting at 804,812 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14,633 COVID-related deaths, according to the Department of Public Health.

There has been a total of 54,753 hospitalizations also in Georgia. 7,042,229 total tests have been conducted in the state, with 22,719 occurring on Sunday.

In Richmond County, there have been 877 new reported cases in the last two weeks. That number is only 421 for neighboring Columbia County.

To find a list of free COVID-19 testing locations provided by the Georgia DPH, click here.

