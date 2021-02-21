Advertisement

Police chase leaves one dead in Augusta

One person is dead following an early morning police chase in Augusta, according to law enforcement officials.(wcax)
By William Rioux
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a police chase early Sunday in Augusta, according to law enforcement officials.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit on Gordon Highway around 4 a.m.

The driver of the suspect vehicle drove through the parking lot of the Sprint gas station on Gordon Highway at Barton Chapel Road and struck the rear of a parked tractor-trailer. The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle by fire crews.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen identified the driver as Keean Smalls, 23, of Augusta. Smalls was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:55 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled Monday by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The Georgia State Patrol is the actively investigating this incident.

There is no further information. Check back for updates.

