Legal dispute over courtroom space may finally get a hearing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A legal dispute over whether a Georgia judge can order local leaders to create new courtroom space may finally make it to a courtroom.

A judge from southwest Georgia has been appointed to hear Augusta’s objection to an order in July by Superior Court Judge Carl Brown to renovate a former jail and school for court use.

The consolidated city-county’s fight against Brown’s order has already bounced through the courts.

Augusta filed a fresh objection earlier this month in Richmond County Superior Court, with senior Superior Court Judge Joe C. Bishop appointed to hear the case.

Brown argues courts need more room for proceedings because of COVID-19 and that commissioners ignored his push for juvenile court space.

