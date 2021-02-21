Advertisement

Kemp backs efforts to crack down on illegal street racing

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor is backing efforts to curb illegal street racing and stunt driving, saying heavier penalties are needed.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced his support Friday for House Bill 534, one of several proposals pending in the General Assembly.

Atlanta-area police agencies say racing and stunt driving spiked early in the coronavirus pandemic when traffic thinned on roads.

The Kemp-backed proposal creates new crimes for promoting drag racing and reckless stunt driving.

Democratic Sen. Emanuel Jones of Decatur is sponsoring another bill to fight street racing with differing proposals from Kemp. Jones says he hopes to work with Kemp on a unified approach

