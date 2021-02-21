Advertisement

How resilient is the Peach State’s power grid?

By Bria Bolden
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As you’re warm in your home right now, don’t forget more than 100,000 Texans are freezing in their homes - no heat, no electricity. While the majority of the power has been restored, some are facing a new challenge.

Ruptured pipes are leading to widespread issues with drinking water, and the extreme weather is blamed for the deaths of at least 69 people so far.

You may be wondering: Would the same thing happen here if severe winter storms like that came to Georgia?

Public Service Commissioner Bubba McDonald says Georgians shouldn’t be worried and explains why the state is well prepared.

MORE | Industry says S.C. power grid could weather a storm that Texas couldn’t

As winter storms ravage Southern parts of the U.S., Georgia Public Service Commissioner Bubba McDonald says he doesn’t foresee Georgians being without electricity, gas, and water for days.

“Anything is possible, probable not,” said McDonald.

He says that’s because the state has a diverse system for making electricity.

“We are 50 percent coal. We are 20 percent nuclear and in a couple of years will be 40 percent nuclear. We are 20 percent combined-cycle natural gas and 10 percent in renewables.”

McDonald also says it’s regulated by the Public Service Commission and he adds, some money from your Georgia Power bill helps maintain those efforts.

Georgia’s power grid lies within the Eastern Interconnect as well as many other states along the East Coast and the middle of the U.S. It gives Georgia the ability to share energy with other states and them with us. However, some southern state leaders want to dive deeper into the condition of their own power grids after seeing the damage winter storms have caused this week.

To that point, Commissioner McDonald says Georgia’s energy transmission systems are constantly maintained. He believes other states should be doing the same thing.

“That should’ve been done all the time. You maintain that system. You don’t wait till there’s some catastrophe to find out that your system is broken.”

As we continue to move through the winter season, McDonald says Georgia Power employees are prepared to assist for a winter storm and the state is in good shape.

Georgia Power said that as of Thursday morning, 300 Georgia Power line workers and 75 members of their vegetation team have gone to Mississippi to help restore the power.

Thirty members from Savannah were also sent to help.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock graphic
Names released for 2 killed in head-on crash on Mike Padgett Highway
News 12 went on the air on Feb. 14, in 1954.
A new era for News 12: Goodbye, Georgia Avenue; hello, Riverwatch Parkway
NFL Star donates $30 K to local 1st grader
First-grader in need of a heart gets $30K donation from NFL player
This was the scene late Feb. 18, 2021, after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at...
Mom, kids struck by vehicle at Wrightsboro Road, Champagne Avenue
Honesti Mack
Richmond County deputies looking for missing 16-year-old girl

Latest News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Kemp backs efforts to crack down on illegal street racing
Standardized test
Georgia school chief again asks feds to drop mandated tests
Willie Spence
‘American Idol’ contestant from Georgia shares his story
Thanks to the folks who make the magic happen
Thanks to the folks who make the magic happen