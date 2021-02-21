Georgia school chief again asks feds to drop mandated tests

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia is renewing its request to again be exempted from federal requirements to administer state standardized tests.

State Superintendent Richard Woods announced Thursday that he and Gov. Brian Kemp had resubmitted a waiver request to the U.S. Department of Education.

Former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said in September that she would deny waiver requests for the 2020-2021 school year, after granting them last year.

Woods argues that tests are useless because they’re supposed to measure instruction in a regular learning environment. It’s unclear how the Biden administration will receive renewed waiver requests, which are being submitted by a number of states.

