Four Richmond County schools return to in-person learning tomorrow

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some students in Richmond County are scheduled to head back to the classroom on Feb. 22.

Students at these schools will return to campus tomorrow:

Willis Foreman Elementary School

Deer Chase Elementary School

A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School

Langford Middle School

Hephzibah High School students are scheduled to go back on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Pine Hill Middle School students won’t return until March 1.

As always there is no impact on virtual learners.

Face-to-face and virtual parents with students at any school that is still closed can order meals for pickup by calling 706-826-1122.

