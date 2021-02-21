Advertisement

Four Richmond County schools return to in-person learning tomorrow

Richmond County School System has transitioned numerous schools to learn at-home instruction...
Richmond County School System has transitioned numerous schools to learn at-home instruction due to increased coronavirus activity at the school.(Source: WIS)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some students in Richmond County are scheduled to head back to the classroom on Feb. 22.

Students at these schools will return to campus tomorrow:

  • Willis Foreman Elementary School
  • Deer Chase Elementary School
  • A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School
  • Langford Middle School

Hephzibah High School students are scheduled to go back on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Pine Hill Middle School students won’t return until March 1.

As always there is no impact on virtual learners.

Face-to-face and virtual parents with students at any school that is still closed can order meals for pickup by calling 706-826-1122.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock graphic
Names released for 2 killed in head-on crash on Mike Padgett Highway
One person is dead following an early morning police chase in Augusta, according to law...
Police chase leaves one dead in Augusta
News 12 went on the air on Feb. 14, in 1954.
A new era for News 12: Goodbye, Georgia Avenue; hello, Riverwatch Parkway
Willie Spence
‘American Idol’ contestant from Georgia shares his story
Daniel Lamar Edwards, 35, and Tammy Copeland Edwards, 39.
Two charged with giving aid to escaped Screven County inmate

Latest News

(AP)
Legal dispute over courtroom space may finally get a hearing
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster holds a news conference.
After Texas, SC governor wants winter storm review of grid
Dog
How local shelter pets found new homes this weekend
Chairs
Tri-Development Center auctioning unique chairs