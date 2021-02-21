Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Highs will be a little warmer this afternoon in the mid to upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph as high pressure moves to our east. Clouds will begin to increase this evening as our next front approaches from the west. A few isolated showers will be possible closer to midnight heading into the early hours of your Monday Morning.

A sunny Sunday afternoon in store with high temperatures slightly below average and increasing cloud cover this evening. (WRDW)

A cold front will move through the region Monday afternoon bringing the chance for scattered showers. Lows early Monday will be in the mid to low 40s. Highs later in the day should be warmer than today in the mid to low 60s. The best chance for rain will be from 9 AM - 5 PM. There is no current threat for severe weather or flooding Monday. Rain looks to clear out by Monday evening.

Sunshine returns Tuesday with high pressure building back into the region. Highs on Tuesday will be more seasonal in the mid to low 60s.

We are expecting to get near or just above 70 Wednesday and Thursday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Low rain chances will move back into the forecast later next week between Friday and Saturday. Keep it here for the latest.

