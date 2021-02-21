Advertisement

‘American Idol’ contestant from Georgia shares his story

Willie Spence
Willie Spence(WRDW)
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man from Georgia who made it on one of the most popular singing shows in the world is sharing his story.

Willie Spence grew up in Douglas, about three hours from Augusta in southern Georgia.

He’s performed in theaters and churches.

But he says the most important performance of his career was auditioning for “American Idol.”

He says it was just like he imagined.

“What you get is what you see, and I feel like it is the emotions were there, everything was real. we didn’t know what we were walking into. we really had to walk through those doors in front of the judges. So I feel like the emotions and everything, of the show is real,” Spence said.

His episode airs Monday at 8 p.m.

