After Texas, SC governor wants winter storm review of grid

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster holds a news conference.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster wants the state’s electric providers to review their power grids to see if they could face problems like what happened in Texas during the recent winter storm.

McMaster sent a letter this week to the Office of Regulatory Staff, asking the watchdog group to report back to his office and lawmakers. The governor’s letter notes the state is familiar with how hurricanes can disrupt power.

Experts say a Texas-like disruption is unlikely in South Carolina because the state is connected to power provides all along the East Coast and can buy power from unaffected regions easily.

The Texas power grid is isolated from the rest of the country.

