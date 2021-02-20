Two charged for giving aid to escaped Screven Co. inmate

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies have arrested a couple who aided escaped jail inmate Frederick Lamont Jones.

The Screven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested couple Tammy Copeland Edwards, 39, and Daniel Lamar Edwards, 35, of Sylvania on charges of assisting a fugitive.

Deputies also say that Tammy Edwards is Jones’ sister.

While the couple did not help in Jones’ escape, they were charged for acts that took place in the following days.

The two could face a penalty of up to five years in prison if convicted. Both will remain in the Screven County Jail pending a bond hearing.

Frederick Lamont Jones (WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.