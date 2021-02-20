Richmond County Coroner’s Office investigating double traffic fatality

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a double traffic fatality on the 4900 Block of Mike Padgett Highway.

A vehicle traveling southbound on the 4900 Block of Mike Padgett Highway when it crossed the center lanes and struck a northbound vehicle head on.

Both drivers were killed and pronounced dead on the scene. The road will be shut down for at least 2 hours for their investigation.

the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to please seek an alternate route.

There is no further information at this time. Check back for updates.