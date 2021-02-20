Power problem takes Aiken water plant offline, but service continues for customers

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken water customers may experience low water pressure after a power problem took the Shaws Creek water plant offline early today.

A power transformer maintained by a local utility provider failed early this morning, the city reported.

Plant crews are monitoring the situation and utilizing water from the city’s system of wells. City of Aiken customers may experience low water pressure throughout the day, but should not experience a total interruption of service.

The utility provider is working to replace the transformer, and the city expects the water plant to be back online later this evening.

