News 12: Goodbye Georgia Avenue, hello Riverwatch Pkwy

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - 67 years. That’s a long time to call a place home.

But that’s how long this television station has been on the air in this building.

WRDW-TV signed on the air on February 14, 1954. And not only was this building new -- television itself was new.

How it started... How it's going. We signed on the air February 14, 1954 and we moved to our new home in February 2021. Posted by Richard Rogers WRDW on Thursday, February 18, 2021

The men and women who worked here back then were pioneers. They were busy inventing something we are still working on today.

The programs that originated from this studio include everything from wrestling to live music.

Even Brenda Lee got her start singing in this studio.

There were countless election nights and thousands of live newscasts.

And this weekend, we will turn the lights off in here for the last time, and start broadcasting from our new studio at Riverwatch Parkway and Interstate 20.

But we didn’t want to leave here without saying thanks to you, our friends, our viewers, for watching us all these years.

And thanks to all those anchors and reporters, producers and photographers and the production teams who have come before us.

Their hard work is our history. We stand on their shoulders every day.

Here’s to many more years of News 12 and NBC 26. You’ve been on our side, and we’ll always be on yours.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.