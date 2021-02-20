Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure will be building over the region today bringing sunshine and calm winds. Winds will be less than 10 mph out of the north-northwest during the day. High temperatures today are expected to be in the mid to low 50s. Get outside and enjoy the sunshine!

Beautiful weekend on tap with sunshine and temps just below average. (WRDW)

Temperatures will cool down to the upper 20s and low 30s by early Sunday. Highs will be a little warmer Sunday afternoon in the mid to upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies during the day. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph as high pressure moves to our east. Clouds will begin to increase Sunday evening as our next front approaches from the west. A few isolated showers will be possible late Sunday into early Monday.

A cold front will move through the region Monday bringing the chance for scattered showers. Lows early Monday will be in the mid to low 40s. Highs later in the day should be warmer in the mid to low 60s. No current threat for severe weather or flooding Monday. Rain will clear out Monday night.

Sunshine returns Tuesday with high pressure building back into the region. Highs on Tuesday will be more seasonal in the mid to low 60s.

We are expecting to get close to 70 Wednesday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Low rain chances will move back in to the forecast later next week between Thursday and Friday.

