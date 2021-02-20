Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Plenty of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 50s. Tonight we’ll see temperatures falling quickly out of the 50s and into the 40s and 30s before midnight. Lows by morning will reach the upper 20s and low 30s. If you have any outdoor plans tonight or tomorrow morning make sure to pack the jacket.

Chilly temps in the 20s and 30s by tomorrow morning. (wrdw)

Highs will be a little warmer Sunday afternoon in the mid to upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies during the day. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph as high pressure moves to our east. Clouds will begin to increase Sunday evening as our next front approaches from the west. A few isolated showers will be possible closer to midnight Monday Morning.

A cold front will move through the region Monday afternoon bringing the chance for scattered showers. Lows early Monday will be in the mid to low 40s. Highs later in the day should be warmer in the mid to low 60s. No current threat for severe weather or flooding Monday. Rain will clear out Monday night.

Sunshine returns Tuesday with high pressure building back into the region. Highs on Tuesday will be more seasonal in the mid to low 60s.

We are expecting to get close to 70 Wednesday and Thursday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Low rain chances will move back into the forecast later next week between Friday and Saturday. Keep it here for the latest.

