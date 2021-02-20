A scaled-down Arts in the Hearts might open doors for future events

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With 2020 behind us and a COVID-19 vaccine making its way to more people in our community, the hope for this year is to gain back a little of what we lost.

“I just have so many colors in my brain right now.”

Rachel Bingaman is a local artist, and she says the loss of art shows last year put a dent in sales

“I pretty much ended the year about 32 percent down so, it was tough.”

Now she’s hoping for a fresh start and many others in the art community are too.

“I think that was one of the saddest days of my life,” Brenda Durant, executive director for the Greater Augusta Arts Council, said.

She’s talking about how COVID-19 shut down Augusta’s beloved Arts in the Heart Festival. But 2021 is bringing in something new

“So, we wanted to plan a smaller festival, knowing that we weren’t going to be completely emerged from quarantine, from the pandemic. So, we’re planning a festival called the Arts City Festival, a mini-Arts in the Heart...,” Durant explained.

In many ways, the festival will look the same. They still expect over 100 arts and crafters but instead of having five stages for performances, this year they’ll have two.

“But certain things we just knew we couldn’t do. We couldn’t do the hands-on family area; we couldn’t do the indoor stage. So, we’re just making it small,” Durant said.

“I was told that we, you know, we’ve had we’re down like a million visits in downtown Augusta over the last year...,” District 7 Commissioner Sean Frantom said.

City leaders are working on a plan to once again allow public events like Arts in the Heart and the Augusta Farmers Market, which wants to open next month.

“As the city is discussing how to bring events back, we’re planning something we hope would get the blessing of the city,” Durant said.

“I just keep trying to look for the positives and not focus too much on the negatives... I plan for a good year,” Bingaman said.

The Arts City Festival will be in September.

Some other local events are making plans to return this year too.

The Ironman Triathlon plans to come back on September 26, and Aiken’s Makin’ is set to be in a bigger space the weekend after Labor Day.

