Advertisement

2 dead after Air Force jet crashes near Montgomery, Ala. airport

A jet has crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport, according to Executive Airport Director...
A jet has crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport, according to Executive Airport Director Marshall Taggart Jr.(WSFA)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Air Force confirmed Friday night that a T-38 trainer aircraft crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport Friday.

The public affairs office said the condition of the pilots was unknown Friday night, but Montgomery Regional Airport Executive Director Marshall Taggart Jr. said two people on board the jet died in the crash.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. The jet was assigned to the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base in Columbus, Miss.

There are houses in the area, including a mobile home park, but Taggart said the jet did not hit any structures.

Taggart said the jet was flying from Columbus to Tallahassee, Fla. at the time of the crash.

The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency is asking that everyone stay away from the area.

A safety investigation board will investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead at residence on Hale Street in Richmond County.
Double slaying shocks neighbors of elderly Augusta couple
NFL Star donates $30 K to local 1st grader
First-grader in need of a heart gets $30K donation from NFL player
2 shootings of elderly couples raise safety questions
Crimes against two elderly couples have neighbors questioning safety
Local mother distressed by visitation policies
Local mother distressed by hospital visitation policies after son gets injured
This was the scene late Feb. 18, 2021, after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at...
Mom, kids struck by vehicle at Wrightsboro Road, Champagne Avenue

Latest News

A virtual Arts in the Heart
A scaled-down Arts in the Hearts might open doors for future events
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
Florida governor: Flags will be at half-staff for Limbaugh
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, travelers wear face coverings as they queue...
Airlines plan to ask passengers for contact-tracing details
On Feb. 13, CBP officers in Cincinnati intercepted the smuggled drugs in a shipment of cereal...
Federal agents seize $2.82 million worth of cocaine-coated corn flakes